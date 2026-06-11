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'He asked if I was drunk!' - Germany midfielder reveals the 'explosion of emotions' after Julian Nagelsmann called him up to World Cup squad
An 'explosion of emotions' under the Spanish sun
Bayern Munich's Karl sustained a severe thigh injury during Die Mannschaft's final training session, and Ouedraogo then became Nagelsmann's choice to replace the teenager. The news of his nomination reached Ouedraogo at a moment of absolute relaxation. The 20-year-old was enjoying his vacation in Marbella, Spain, when the phone suddenly rang and national team coach Nagelsmann was on the other end of the line. For the Leipzig midfielder, this moment changed everything.
"I was lying on the lounger, incredibly relaxed. Then the call came and I went from zero to 180 in an instant, an explosion of emotions," Ouedraogo described the situation to Sky Germany. To maintain the confidentiality of the conversation and let the news sink in, he hastily made his escape: "I ran around the corner so no one would hear me."
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An unusual question from the national coach
The phone call wasn't entirely formal, however. Since Ouedraogo was on vacation with his friends, Nagelsmann allowed himself a little joke, or at least wanted to make sure his counterpart was of sound mind. "He even asked me if I was drunk," the Leipzig player revealed with a laugh. The youngster's reply, however, was prompt and serious.
Ouedraogo made it clear that the coach shouldn't worry about his lifestyle. "I don't drink anyway, and I immediately said: Everything's fine," the midfielder explained.
Disbelief in the family and logistical hurdles
After his meeting with Nagelsmann, Ouedraogo wanted to immediately share his pride with his loved ones. However, this proved more difficult than expected, as his parents were initially unreachable. "The first person I contacted was my older sister, but she didn't believe me at first," he recounted, describing the amusing moment of skepticism within the family.
For the professional footballer, a logistical race against time then began. Instead of continuing to relax in the sun, he immediately returned to Germany. "I flew straight home from my vacation to pick up my football boots. Otherwise, I had everything ready," he explained.
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The best season despite setbacks
Despite some injury-related problems in recent months, Ouedraogo is extremely positive about his current development. He sees his selection for the World Cup as the crowning achievement of what has been an outstanding year for him personally. He feels ready to help Nagelsmann's team immediately.
"I'm in top form," the Leipzig native confidently stated. Reflecting on his career and his nomination, he added: "Despite the injuries, this is the best season of my life."
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