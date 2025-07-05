Germany hit by huge Euro 2025 blow as captain Giulia Gwinn ruled out with knee injury
Germany’s Euro 2025 campaign has suffered a significant setback after national team skipper Giulia Gwinn was ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old was withdrawn during the first half of their opening match against Poland, prompting immediate concern from the German bench.
- Gwinn's Euro 2025 ends prematurely
- Has been ruled out with a serious knee injury
- Likely to be sidelined for several weeks