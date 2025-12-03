Gerard Pique vs Shakira: Inside the Barcelona star's extremely messy break-up

After crossing paths on a music video shoot ahead of the 2010 World Cup, their relationship would span more than a decade. Despite both living their lives in the intense glare of the spotlight and the added scrutiny of being a celebrity couple, the pair seemed to be the picture of happiness - welcoming two sons in 2013 and 2015, regularly appearing together at events and making some very public displays of affection.

However, things would go seriously awry in the summer of 2022 as they suddenly split against the backdrop of cheating allegations levelled against the now-former footballer, in what became an increasingly messy separation.

From football's modern-day power couple to 'betrayal', diss tracks and social media point scoring, this is the story of the breakdown of Pique and Shakira's picture-book relationship...