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'I didn't want to coach anymore!' – How Gennaro Gattuso built a family unit to stun Juventus
Gattuso builds 'family unit' to conquer Juventus
Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso celebrated his first-ever managerial win away at Juventus after his side produced a tactical masterclass in a 3-0 victory. The Aquile dismantled the Bianconeri through goals from Oliver Provstgaard, Gustav Isaksen, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
The victory capped a remarkable turnaround for a club that faced summer transfer market constraints and an early exit from the Coppa Italia.
Gattuso credited the strong emotional bond within his squad for their rapid rise to the top of Serie A.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Manager explains shift in handling modern squad
Reflecting on his personal evolution as a coach, Gattuso admitted he had to adapt his fiery nature to connect with modern players. "I said that I didn’t want to be a coach anymore because I’ve been a player," Gattuso revealed to DAZN Italia.
"Every time I saw certain attitudes, I’d go home with a bellyache. I worked on myself. There are two or three things that I am intransigent on, but the rest I listen to the players."
"With phones and devices, that’s the world they live in now and I have to accept that."
Gattuso highlights trust and international experience
Gattuso emphasized that setting clear boundaries while giving players freedom has created an environment where everyone thrives. "The things I do stick to, they need to follow and that’s it. I think that is the secret," Gattuso added.
"My experiences abroad also helped me learn about different mentalities... and I speak to them during the work, try to put them in the best condition."
"Players give up at the first sign of difficulty now, so it’s about not letting them give up."
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Lazio build long-term stability ahead of upcoming tests
Gattuso's modern man-management approach has re-energized Lazio's squad, fostering unity despite ongoing off-field fan protests against club ownership.
The Aquile's impressive collective spirit continues to yield major results against the league's top sides.
Lazio will look to carry this strong team culture into their upcoming domestic fixtures.
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