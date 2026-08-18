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A £40m star is set for a Premier League return as Brentford agree West Ham deal
Imminent agreement for Diouf
Diouf is exceptionally close to finalising a transfer across London to join Brentford. West Ham have reportedly accepted a package worth around £40 million for Diouf, which represents a significant profit on the £19 million initial fee they paid just one year ago.
Negotiations between the two clubs have progressed rapidly in recent days. Senegalese outlet WiW Sport confirmed the current status of the negotiations, stating: "At this stage, the agreement is imminent. The announcement of the transfer is now expected shortly, subject to the finalisation of the last details of the operation."
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West Ham face squad depth challenges
The impending departure of a key player leaves West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo with a notable void in his defensive line. During the opening Championship game of the season against Burnley, Ollie Scarles started in his place.
While Scarles contributed to the attack as West Ham pushed forward, he ultimately conceded a penalty that helped Burnley complete a comeback from 2-0 down to snatch a 2-2 draw.
Scarles is a capable academy graduate who can start for West Ham, but the club will desperately need to recruit further competition to cope with the glaring squad depth issues that will be left behind.
Brentford secure a talented defender
For Brentford, acquiring Diouf represents a massive boost to their backline ahead of the new campaign. Even though West Ham endured a thoroughly disappointing season that culminated in relegation, Diouf still managed to register five assists across all competitions.
Diouf is widely regarded as a player with immense potential who will undoubtedly improve with proper coaching and consistent Premier League experience.
Brentford have clearly identified Diouf as a prime target to solve their defensive vulnerabilities, and the reported £35m initial fee plus £5m in add-ons demonstrates their immense belief that Diouf will develop into a top-class full-back in the English top flight.
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What comes next?
Once the final paperwork is signed, Diouf will officially join Brentford and immediately integrate into their first-team training sessions. Brentford will hope to have Diouf available for their upcoming Premier League fixtures. Meanwhile, West Ham must quickly reinvest the £40m windfall to secure a reliable replacement for Diouf and bolster their squad for a demanding Championship promotion push.
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