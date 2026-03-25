Inter were already after him last summer, but failed to seal the deal; deep down, however, they have never stopped believing they could make another move for Manu Koné, the French midfielder born in 2001, who is under contract with Roma until 2029 and valued by the Giallorossi at €50 million.
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Gazzetta - Inter eyeing Manu Koné: details of the Nerazzurri’s offer
THE CONCEPT OF THE INTER
According to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, Inter will look to bolster their squad during the upcoming transfer window with players capable of bringing greater intensity to the pitch, even if it means writing cheques of a size not seen at the club’s headquarters on Viale della Liberazione for quite some time. And the current deliberations, according to the Milan-based daily, point directly to Koné, for whom the Nerazzurri are ready to invest heavily. The fee could exceed €40 million and approach €50 million to complete the deal that was only narrowly missed last summer, reports La Gazzetta.
CHANGE OF COURSE
Koné is the player who, in Cristian Chivu’s view, should bring about a fundamental change to the midfield and, consequently, to the very heart of the team. Within the club, La Rosea concludes, there is a mutual understanding regarding this change of direction: the Nerazzurri have, in fact, not spent more than 40 million – 43 to be precise – since as far back as 2020, when Covid had not yet hampered the expansion of the Chinese ownership and Inter signed Achraf Hakimi.