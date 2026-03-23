Gennaro Gattuso, Italy’s head coach, explained at a press conference why he did not call up Nicolò Zaniolo and Riccardo Orsolini: “We didn’t go to the dinner with whiteboards and markers to talk about tactics. I tried to build a relationship with the players; for me, that makes all the difference. There were plenty of players who could have been here, from Zaniolo to Bernardeschi, from Orsolini to Fagioli, but I wanted to make different choices."
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Gattuso: "Why I didn't call up Zaniolo and Orsolini"
GATTUSO'S SAFETY MEASURES
He continues: "I wanted to build a team, a team that has shown me loyalty; we all deserve a bit of joy. Now I want to approach these matches with confidence and conviction. I’m aware that there are other players who have performed well, but my decisions are made in good faith. I have great faith in the players I’ve selected."