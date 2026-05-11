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Gary O'Neil slams Chelsea owners for 'messing up' recruitment and culture at Strasbourg since BlueCo takeover
Recruitment failures and squad frustration
O’Neil has launched a scathing attack on BlueCo, the joint owners of both Strasbourg and Chelsea, accusing them of "messing up" recruitment and questioning the overall culture within the organisation.
O’Neil, who took charge in January, has overseen two semi-final defeats in the last month, with the club exiting the Coupe de France and the Conference League. The manager believes the January transfer window actively weakened his squad rather than strengthening it.
He highlighted the loaning of striker David Datro Fofana and defender Aaron Anselmino from Chelsea, alongside the recall of influential loanee Mamadou Sarr to London. Additionally, Ecuador international Kendry Paez saw his season-long loan cut short by Chelsea, only to be immediately re-loaned to River Plate in Argentina.
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O'Neil demands a culture shift
Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Angers, O’Neil spoke to L’Equipe to express his dissatisfaction with the current setup. He was explicit about the needs of the team and the errors made by those at the top. “I need two centre-forwards. The owners want to give me the means to perform next season, but we have to improve the culture around the club, the quality of the players, and the depth of the squad. We messed up in the January transfer window. We weakened instead of improving the squad,” O’Neil stated.
The manager's frustration stems from a feeling that the multi-club model is prioritising Chelsea’s movement of assets over the competitive stability of the Ligue 1 side.
Anger following disappointing performances
Reflecting on his team’s recent performance, O’Neil did not mince his words when discussing the mentality of his players and the environment they are operating in. He warned that the final games of the season would be a litmus test for who deserves to remain at Strasbourg. "I am angry. I hope that the players are, too. There are two matches left and they have to show me that they have to level to play with us next season. But we won’t get anywhere playing like that," he stated.
O’Neil continued his critique by highlighting a lack of fight in recent fixtures. "They really disappointed me, even more so than on Thursday (against Vallecano). They have to do better. The world of football is full of sharks. They need to know that. I told them that we were playing a final and they didn’t play like they had to," the manager added.
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Shared struggles across the BlueCo stable
The issues currently plaguing Strasbourg are being mirrored at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League. The Blues' hierarchy recently sacked Liam Rosenior in April after just three months in charge, and the team have failed to secure a league win since March 4. This instability has led to a fractured relationship between the owners and the match-going fans at both clubs.