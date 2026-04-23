'Haven't got a clue!' - Gary Neville rips into Chelsea owners over Liam Rosenior sacking & ridicules 'laughable' long contracts policy

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville made it clear that the blame for the club's instability lies at the very top. However, he admitted he wasn't so much surprised by Rosenior's dismissal as by the timing.

"I'm not shocked Liam's leaving the club," he stated. "I'm shocked he's leaving today. I thought it would probably happen at the end of the season. I thought they would persevere until the end of the season after giving him a six-year deal. It's not a reflection on Liam at all. He's lost a lot of football matches in the last few weeks and he'll be disappointed with that.

"But it's time for the owners, sporting directors and players to reflect enormously on their role in what's happened in the last few weeks. Their fans will be absolutely disgusted by the way this has gone. The owners have got it badly wrong. I said at the time, they've got a group of talented players, young sporting directors in respect of the experience relating to Europe, you've got an ownership that's young in respect that it's only two or three years in. You need some experience somewhere in the club."