Gary Lineker lands shock Glastonbury gig! Departing Match Of The Day host to star alongside Olivia Rodrigo & The 1975 as marquee attraction of 2025 festival
Departing Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is set to line up alongside Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 after landing a shock gig at Glastonbury.
- Ex-England striker stepping down from MOTD role
- Due to speak at iconic festival in Somerset
- Taking to the stage alongside musicians & comedians