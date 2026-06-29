'No one better qualified' to win World Cup than Didier Deschamps as Gary Lineker criticises FIFA for denying France tribute to coach

Lineker has high expectations for France as the World Cup progresses, identifying the 2018 winners as the team to beat. Speaking toL'Equipe, the legendary striker turned broadcaster highlighted that the touchline presence of Deschamps - who took charge in July 2012 and guided Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup title and the final four years later - gives the French an advantage that no other nation can match.

"France is not only among the favourites, but the favourite," Lineker stated. "I don't see anyone better qualified than Deschamps to know how to win this competition. After all, he is a coach who has won a World Cup and then led his team to a second final. He appears to be a truly great leader."