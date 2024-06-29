Gareth Southgate insists fans' opinions are 'irrelevant' as defiant England boss insists he won't throw 'everything out the window' amid calls for big changes EnglandGareth SouthgateEngland vs SlovakiaSlovakiaEuropean Championship

Gareth Southgate claimed fans' opinions are "irrelevant" and revealed that he won't throw "everything out the window" amid calls for big changes.