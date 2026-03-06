IMAGO
Gareth Bale opens up on secret injury hell as ex-Real Madrid & Tottenham star explains how back trouble ended his career
The hidden struggle behind a glittering career
Bale has lifted the lid on a private physical battle that haunted his time at the top of European football. Despite winning five Champions League titles with Madrid, the Welsh legend has admitted that a debilitating back condition was the true catalyst behind his frequent spells on the sidelines.
The former Tottenham winger retired shortly after representing Wales at the 2022 World Cup and spending a brief spell with MLS club LAFC. While often criticised for his fitness record in Spain, Bale has now clarified that his issues are far more complex than initially realized.
Years of managing the pain
Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Bale explained the back problems he has suffered since he was a child. He said: "I tore my disc in my back when I was 18 at Tottenham. I played my whole career with that. I had a lot of calf injuries which was due to my back. I never came out and said this when I was playing because some people would say: 'He's making excuses'. It was manageable but over time it caught up with me.
"I never knew when it would come, and obviously people were like: 'Oh, he doesn't look after himself' [but] I would literally make sure my calves and soleus were bulletproof. But again, if it misfires and it goes, there's nothing I could do about it. I'd have an injection in my back to calm it all down."
Completing the final checklist
The injury hell did little to diminish Bale's status as a national icon. He retired as Wales' all-time leading appearance maker and scorer, having led the Dragons to the Euro 2016 semi-finals and their first World Cup in 64 years in 2022.
"I always got to a point where I guess a lot of people do in their career, do you keep going for what reason? What else do I want to achieve?" Bale added.
"I felt like I achieved everything I wanted to. The last thing I did was qualify for a World Cup, which was the one thing that was last on my list. I felt it was the right time. It was a few years prior that I was probably ready but it just caught up with me."
Life away from the dugout
Since retiring in January 2023, Bale has focused more on his family and business than coaching. While he remains interested in the management side of sports, he has resisted the urge to venture into management due to the significant time commitment it entails.
The 36-year-old is currently enjoying his free time away from the pressures of a professional schedule. After spending his final season at LAFC – where he won the MLS Cup after scoring a dramatic late equaliser – he was also part of a consortium that expressed interest in purchasing his hometown club Cardiff City last summer.
"I've always said when I retire, I want one, two, three years to relax, enjoy time with the kids, and then try to figure out some paths I want to pursue," he added. "That kind of thing appeals to me more than... going into management. I feel like I've done that as a player, and you should dedicate more time as a coach and manager."
