Game off?! Serie A's plan to host AC Milan vs Como clash in Australia in doubt due to Asian Football Confederation's demands as historic match faces same fate as cancelled Barcelona vs Villarreal venture in Miami

However, the plan has encountered a formidable opponent in international football bureaucracy. While FIFA and UEFA were reportedly open to the idea on an exceptional basis given the Olympic constraints, the final hurdle lay with the host confederation.

Reports indicate that the AFC has withheld the necessary "green light" required to sanction an official European league match on its territory. The first major stumbling block is a reported ban on marketing the event as an official Serie A match. The AFC is allegedly insisting that the game cannot be promoted as a competitive league fixture in a way that might overshadow or conflict with the local A-League. This would effectively force the organisers to present a crucial Scudetto or relegation battle as if it were a pre-season friendly, severely damaging the commercial value of the event.

Even more problematic is the demand regarding officiating. The AFC has reportedly stipulated that the referee and their assistants must be from their organisation, rather than the Italian Referees Association (AIA). For a competitive Serie A match involving points that could decide the title or survival, forcing clubs to play under officials who do not operate within the Italian VAR protocols or interpretation guidelines is seen as a compromise on sporting integrity that neither Milan nor Como can accept.

With the Australian dream fading, the clubs are now scrambling for a domestic solution. The match may be delayed until later in February so that it can be played at San Siro as normal.