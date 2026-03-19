Galatasaray star taken to hospital with gruesome thumb issue after Victor Osimhen fractures arm against Liverpool

Galatasaray’s trip to Merseyside proved to be physically and competitively bruising. The club confirmed that star striker Osimhen suffered a fractured right forearm during the first half. Despite attempting to play through the pain, the Nigeria international was withdrawn at the interval after medical staff identified significant swelling.

The misery compounded in the second half when Lang, who had only just come on at the start of the second half, was stretchered off following a violent collision with the advertising hoardings. The 26-year-old required oxygen on the pitch before being transported to a local medical facility for what the club described as a "serious cut" to his right thumb.