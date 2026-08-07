Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus to Napoli? Agent breaks silence after being spotted at training camp amid transfer speculation

Despite the intense focus on a potential transfer for the Arsenal star, Branchini has moved quickly to downplay the significance of his arrival at the training base. The veteran agent also represents Napoli’s new head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, and he maintains that his visit was strictly related to his relationship with the former Juventus manager rather than any ongoing negotiations for the Brazilian forward.

Speaking to Videoinformazioni.com, Branchini was direct about his reasons for being present at the camp. He stated: 'Allegri and I have been in touch, I came here today to come and visit him. He’s working hard and he’s happy with everything. He’s always had a good opinion of this team and is satisfied with the work that is being done.'