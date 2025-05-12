'A lot of fun for Lionel Messi!' - Inter Miami's captain would love Kevin De Bruyne in MLS as 'gutted' Man City legend left baffled by decision to let Belgian leave
Shaun Wright-Phillips is gutted to see Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester City, but admits a MLS move would generate “a lot of fun for Lionel Messi”.
- Belgian leaving the Etihad as a free agent
- Has been linked with teams around the world
- Premier League sides urged to make a move