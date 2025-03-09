Fuming Mikel Arteta storms out of live TV interview as Arsenal boss refuses to answer title race question after damaging draw with Man Utd
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to answer a question about the Premier League title race with Liverpool as he stormed out of a live TV interview.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal drop 15 points behind Liverpool
- Arteta questioned on whether PL title race is over
- Arsenal boss storms off to avoid the question