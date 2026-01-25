Fulham reportedly submit new $38m bid for USMNT and PSV star Ricardo Pepi

According to various reports, Fulham have submitted a new $38 million (€32 million) bid in their pursuit of the American striker. GOAL confirmed on Monday that Fulham were among several Premier League teams keeping an eye on Pepi, even after seeing a previous $35 million offer dismissed by PSV.

The striker was the subject of a $20.7 million (€20M) bid last season before a knee injury sidelined him and ended any hopes of a January 2025 move.

News of Fulham's latest bid was first reported by ESPN.