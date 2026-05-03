Frenkie de Jong explains how Marcus Rashford 'adds a lot' to Barcelona's game

Beyond his impressive on-pitch influence, the 28-year-old is reportedly eager to make his move permanent. He is said to be willing to accept a significant reduction to his €350,000-a-week wages to stay in Spain. United, meanwhile, are demanding a €30 million fee for the forward.

De Jong explained exactly how his team-mate alters the opposition's defensive structure. "A really good guy," De Jong says. "Open and kind and he’s also having a big impact for us on the pitch. With his speed and depth, he really adds a lot to our game. And by doing so, he also forces the opponent’s defence to drop back a bit, which creates more space for us in the middle."