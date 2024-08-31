Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Frenkie de Jong faced with conundrum as Barcelona put pressure on Netherlands star amid long-term injury struggle

F. de JongBarcelonaLaLiga

Frenkie de Jong must reportedly make a decision as Barcelona put pressure on the Netherlands star to play through pain amid long-term injury struggle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • De Jong is suffering from an ankle problem
  • Is not ready to return until he is 100 per cent fit
  • Barcelona ready for surgery to resolve the issue
Article continues below