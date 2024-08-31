Frenkie de Jong faced with conundrum as Barcelona put pressure on Netherlands star amid long-term injury struggle

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeFrenkie de Jong faced with conundrum as Barcelona put pressure on Netherlands star amid long-term injury struggleF. de JongBarcelonaLaLigaFrenkie de Jong must reportedly make a decision as Barcelona put pressure on the Netherlands star to play through pain amid long-term injury struggle.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDe Jong is suffering from an ankle problemIs not ready to return until he is 100 per cent fitBarcelona ready for surgery to resolve the issueArticle continues below