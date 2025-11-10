French rapper reacts to Kylian Mbappe 'broke' insult after Real Madrid star hit back at new song taking dig at him over Caen ownership

It began with a single line. In La Petite Voix, a track from Orelsan’s new album La Fuite en Avant, the rapper’s darker alter ego sneers: "Yeah, you’re going to sink your city like the Mbappes."

The bar took aim at his handling of Caen, the Normandy club now owned by Mbappe’s family and floundering in France’s third division. Once seen as a saviour, the Madrid superstar now faces frustration from Caen supporters after the club’s steep decline.

Mbappe, rarely one to engage in public spats, fired back almost immediately on X. “You’re welcome to come and save the city you love so much. PS: The guy kept begging us to get in with 1% without paying because he’s broke,” he wrote pointing accusation that Orelsan had sought a stake in the club for free.

The message went viral, dividing France between football fans defending Mbappe and rap loyalists praising Orelsan’s audacity.