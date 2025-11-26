Getty Images
'He was freaking out!' - Ryan Reynolds reveals 2am phone call from 'so upset' Wrexham player about club docuseries footage
Welcome to Wrexham success
When Reynolds and Mac took over Wrexham in 2021, they had a vision to massively increase the club's profile. A great way to do that was with a behind-the-scenes documentary, and sure enough, 'Welcome to Wrexham' was born. The show has just finished its fourth season, with the series detailing their rise from the National League all the way up to the Championship in a few short years. As they target the holy grail that is the Premier League, a fifth season of the show, which has won eight Emmy Awards and two Critics' Choice TV Awards, is in the pipeline. But not everyone has been a fan of the documentary. In fact, one unnamed Wrexham player once rang Reynolds in the dead of night, asking the Hollywood actor to take a certain scene out of the production.
'He was freaking out'
The Canadian didn't reveal which player called him but did say they were "freaking out" and begged him to edit part of an episode. Reynolds, who was filming Deadpool and Wolverine at the time, thought his request wouldn't be fulfilled, but lo and behold, it was.
"I remember there was an issue on Welcome to Wrexham where a player had some kind of issue. He was freaking out because there was something in the opening credits that would upend his life in some way," the 49-year-old said while speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CMO Council Summit. "I'm not getting into it, but he called me so upset and said, 'Can you please get this thing out of the credits?' I was like, 'Man, in Poland, someone is watching this show right now. You don't just pull something off streaming, edit it and then put it back up'. He's like, 'Please, please, just try'. It was two in the morning, I was editing Deadpool and Wolverine at night and shooting a movie in the day. I'm at my wits' end, but I asked. It turns out I was dead f**king wrong. You can actually pull something down and you can edit."
A football documentary with heart
For the uninitiated, casual viewers may see a show with comedy actors Reynolds and Mac and think it will be all fun and laughs. But one thing that is very important to the duo about this series is that it does a deep dive on the town of Wrexham and the lives the football club affects.
Previously, Reynolds has said: "If you’re just reading the headlines, you probably think, ‘Oh, this show is going to be funny'. It’s gonna be a fish-out-of-water story about two schmucky showbiz morons going in, falling on their asses, learning as they go. But the show literally does not centre us. It centres the town. That’s always the wonderful thing about doing a docuseries, is that your job is just to listen. You can either jam something into your pre-existing vision or you can listen and allow it to become what it’s meant to become. Thankfully we did the latter. Ultimately, we got very lucky because even if you’re not rooting for Rob or Ryan, it’s pretty hard not to root for this town."
Mac added: "After the first episode aired, I was grateful to hear from several people that there was a collective sigh of relief that we weren’t there to make exploitative television, we were there to celebrate them."
What comes next for Wrexham?
After securing three straight promotions in as many years, Wrexham are now trying their hand at Championship football under head coach Phil Parkinson. After, somewhat, breezing through League Two and League One, the English second-tier is proving to be a tougher nut to crack for Phil Parkinson's team. They sit 15th in the division but are just four points off the play-offs. Wrexham spent big this summer to try and launch an assault on the Championship's promotion spots, but whether they achieve that goal is up in the air.
