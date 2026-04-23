Frank Lampard's links with Chelsea return addressed by Coventry owner after 'huge' Championship title success

Lampard has completely restored his managerial reputation by ending Coventry City’s 25-year absence from the top flight. The former England midfielder took over a side in transition and guided them to the Championship title, an achievement owner Doug King believes should not be underestimated given the financial landscape of the second tier.

"He's done a fantastic job; it's been an incredible 18 months for us and for him," King told BBC CWR. "I'm sure he's in reflective mode. I said to him: 'Do not underestimate how difficult what you've just achieved is to do.' He's done huge things in his playing career, but to get out of this league as champions without a parachute payment, from where we've come from, is a huge achievement nobody can take away from him."