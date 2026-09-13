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Frank Lampard endures nightmare start as Coventry City suffer 5-0 Brighton thrashing to remain pointless and goalless after four matches
Brighton thrash 10-man Coventry
Brighton ruthlessly dismantled Coventry, leaving Lampard searching for answers. The visitors took the lead before the break, completely overpowering the hosts in the second half. The situation worsened for Coventry when Taiwo Awoniyi received a straight red card for violent conduct. With a numerical advantage, Brighton ran riot, adding four more goals to secure a dominant 5-0 victory.
The result lifts Brighton to fourth place with seven points. Meanwhile, Coventry share the unwanted record of zero goals with Tottenham Hotspur, though Spurs have managed to collect two points from two draws and two defeats.
Lampard reacts to miserable defeat
Despite an encouraging first-half display, Coventry collapsed following the dismissal. The heavy defeat leaves the club as the only team without a single point in the competition.
Speaking to Sky Sports at half-time, Lampard urged his players to keep fighting and maintain their confidence despite the mounting pressure. "We created pressure in the first half, but we couldn't get the finish. We must stay positive. The players have felt themselves grow into the game, but we have to have belief. If you don't have that in football, then what have you got?" he stated.
Gross joins elite assist club
While the afternoon belonged to Brighton collectively, it was a particularly special occasion for Pascal Gross. The German midfielder orchestrated the play and successfully registered his 50th Premier League assist when he set up Yasin Ayari for the final goal. Gross is now in elite company.
Since his debut in the 2017-18 season, the only midfielders with more assists in the competition are Kevin De Bruyne with 91 and Bruno Fernandes with 73, while Gross is now tied with Bernardo Silva on 50. Gross capped off his outstanding performance by also converting a penalty.
- AFP
What comes next for Coventry?
Lampard faces a monumental task to lift the morale of his struggling squad ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. Coventry host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before travelling to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The club desperately need to find their scoring boots to avoid being cut adrift.
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