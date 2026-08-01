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Man Utd target Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao in Joshua Zirkzee swap deal
Man Utd eye Juventus winger Conceicao
Conceicao could leave Juventus after just two seasons, with United actively leading the race for his signature, as per Sportmediaset. The Premier League side want to reinforce their attacking options under manager Michael Carrick. The Portuguese winger initially arrived in Turin on loan from Porto in the summer of 2024. Juventus then redeemed him for €30 million after he became a fundamental piece of the project under Igor Tudor and subsequently Luciano Spalletti.
Conceicao's impressive performances have attracted significant interest from England. While Liverpool are monitoring the situation, the Red Devils are currently the most determined suitors.
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Zirkzee key to potential swap deal
Juventus currently value Conceicao between €50m and €60m. However, the overall cash fee could be significantly reduced if United include a suitable player in the transaction. According to the same report, the English club are reportedly prepared to offer €30m alongside Zirkzee to secure the winger. The Dutch striker is no longer considered a central figure in Manchester, and he would gladly welcome a return to Italian football.
Bianconeri are actively searching for a new forward this summer. Spalletti appreciates Zirkzee's profile, making a potential exchange highly appealing for the Serie A giants.
Jorge Mendes orchestrating the blockbuster move
Super-agent Jorge Mendes is heavily involved in mediating the ongoing negotiations between the two European heavyweights. He is working diligently to find a solution that financially and tactically benefits all parties. Mendes is expected to present a formal offer to the Juventus hierarchy at Continassa in the coming days.
The proposed swap structure is viewed as a perfect arrangement that would satisfy both clubs. Securing Conceicao would give Carrick the dynamic wide player he desperately needs, while Juventus would land a proven Serie A striker alongside a welcome cash injection.
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David departure to create attacking space
Should Zirkzee arrive in Turin, Juventus will immediately need to clear space in their attacking department. Jonathan David is the primary candidate expected to depart to accommodate the Dutchman. With Lois Openda moving to Lyon and the expected arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, the club no longer consider David untouchable.
Although the Canadian striker wishes to stay, the board will sanction a sale for €30m. Several clubs are already exploring a move for the departing forward. Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have made preliminary inquiries, while French sides Rennes and Paris FC are also showing firm interest.
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