France player ratings vs Ivory Coast: Rayan Cherki shines but World Cup favourites undone by shoddy defending

France were the aggressors early on, and looked the more likely of the two sides to score. Kylian Mbappe came close on a couple of occasions, forcing impressive saves out of Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana. Adrien Rabiot followed his captain's attempts by lashing narrowly over after 15 minutes. The visitors threatened on the break, though, not least through the lively Yan Diomande, who teased Jules Kounde for large parts of the evening.

But France took the lead. Cherki provided it, creating half a yard of space and firing past a helpless Fofana. The home side really should have kicked on from there. But they let Ivory Coast back into it. Strasbourg full-back Guela Doue bagged the equaliser after 53 minutes.

Deschamps spent the majority of the second half bringing new faces in. He made five changes at the break and kept rotating from there. France's bench looks scary on paper, but the impact was minimal. Ivory Coast's, meanwhile, was deadly. Diallo entered the fray at half time, and proved to be the difference maker on the day. He finished a wonderful, flowing move with a tidy slot into the bottom corner. And they held on from there.

How much this game ultimately means is up for debate. France were not at full strength, and there is only so much to read into a pre-World Cup outing. Still, this was far from compelling, and hardly the kind of performance Deschamps will have wanted before Les Bleus begin their campaign.

GOAL rates France's players from Stade de la Beaujoire...