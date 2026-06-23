France player ratings vs Iraq: Kylian Mbappe is coming for Lionel Messi! Real Madrid superstar bags another brace in World Cup Golden Boot race but Ousmane Dembele is finally off the mark thanks to assist machine Michael Olise

Mbappe broke the deadlock with a fine strike from the edge of the box but France flattered to deceive for the remainder of the first half and started the second sluggishly, perhaps due to the two-hour suspension of play. However, Les Bleus were gifted a second goal in the 54th minute when Iraq made an absolute mess of a short goal-kick, allowing Dembele to square for Mbappe to score.

France's formidable forwards suddenly came back to life and the impressive Olise slipped Dembele through in the 66th minute for what was the Ballon d'Or winner's first ever goal at a World Cup. Mbappe went close to adding to his tally in the closing stages but there was to be not hat-trick for the Real Madrid superstar, who exited to a standing ovation in the dying minutes of the game.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the France players on show as Didier Deschamps' side clinched a place in the round of 32 ahead of their group-decider against Erling Haaland's Norway on Friday...