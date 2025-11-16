France overcome AzerbaijanGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

France player ratings vs Azerbaijan: Jean-Philippe Mateta outshines Hugo Ekitike as Les Bleus' back-ups make their case in final World Cup qualifier

A Kylian Mbappe-less France secured a comeback, 3-1 win over a plucky Azerbaijan to end their World Cup qualifying campaign on a high. Didier Deschamps made 11 changes from the team that thumped Ukraine 4-0 in midweek, and early on they appeared to miss their biggest stars.

On a night that was supposed to be a procession for the Group D winners, Azerbaijan had other ideas and took the lead in the fourth minute when Renat Dadashov swept in Rahman Dasdamirov's pass across the six-yard box following some slack marking. For 16 minutes, it was bedlam in Baku, but Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta powered in a close-range header from Malo Gusto's cross to level proceedings.

It looked like the Chelsea full-back had then put France ahead when his deflected shot nestled in the corner, only for the goal to be chalked off as the ball struck Christopher Nkunku's arm on the way in. It was 2-1 on the half-hour mark, though, when Maghnes Akliouche scored his first goal for his country as he tucked in Gusto's neat cutback following a lovely floated pass from Khephren Thuram.

Juventus midfielder Thuram thought he had opened his own goal-scoring account for France, only for his effort to be ruled out after Hugo Ekitike handled in the box. But the visitors got the breathing room they were seeking just before half-time when goalkeeper Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev, who was later taken off after being dazed from a collision, pushed the ball into his own net from Thuram's strike on goal.

If the first half was a rollercoaster ride, the second was anything but. Azerbaijan, ranked 123rd in the world, began to tire around the hour mark, and had it not been for substitute keeper Aydin Bayramov, it could have been more one-sided.

GOAL rates France's players from Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Lucas Chevalier (6/10):

    On his long-awaited debut, after 16 call-ups, his first action was to pick the ball out of the net following a well-worked goal from the hosts. Didn't have much to do otherwise, in truth.

    Malo Gusto (8/10):

    The Chelsea man was caught out by a lovely through ball and moments later France were 1-0 down. However, he made up for it with two assists and was a huge attacking threat. Was unlucky to have a goal of his own wiped out.

    Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

    Despite not having a particularly good season for Liverpool, the big defender looked calm and assured at the back.

    Lucas Hernandez (7/10):

    Very little seemed to fluster the defender, who linked up well with his younger brother. 

    Theo Hernandez (7/10):

    While he wasn't as adventurous or as effective in attack as fellow full-back Gusto, he still fired in some good crosses and was more defensively sound.

    Midfield

    Khéphren Thuram (8/10):

    Was unlucky not to score any goals but got into some good positions to give himself a chance to do so. His pace and power were self-evident, and some of his passing was delightful, too.

    Warren Zaire-Emery (7/10):

    His quick feet and athleticism got his team out of a hole on a couple of occasions, but he didn't have the licence to roam.

    Christopher Nkunku (6/10):

    The former Chelsea man had a stop-start performance, sometimes showing off some real quality but he also made some bad decisions and got tackled frequently.

    Attack

    Maghnes Akliouche (7/10):

    The youngster had an encouraging outing, he beat defenders with regularity, and he got his goal as well. A good night for him.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (8/10):

    Took his goal with aplomb, held the ball up well, brought others into play and had a very good all-round display. He could be heading to the World Cup at this rate.

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    The Liverpool forward has been excellent so far for his new team but he seemed all at sea at times. Seems to be better when leading the line.

    Subs & Manager

    Rayan Cherki (5/10):

    The Manchester City summer signing struggled to make an impact.

    Florian Thauvin (6/10):

    Tracked back well but didn't do a huge amount.

    Bradley Barcola (6/10):

    The Paris Saint-Germain attacker was repelled well by the Azerbaijan defence.

    Didier Deschamps (7/10):

    Fielded an experimental side without some of his heavy hitters, and while he would have been concerned with how they started the game, they slowly turned the screw before asserting their dominance. Some players shined, others did not. 