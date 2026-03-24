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France 2026 World Cup KitsNike
Angelica Daujotas

France FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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France have unveiled their kits for the 2026 World Cup - and they’re anything but ordinary.

With the tournament heading to North America, Nike and the French Football Federation have leaned into history, delivering a collection inspired by one of the most iconic symbols linking the two nations: the Statue of Liberty. The result is a bold blend of heritage and innovation, with Les Bleus’ traditional identity reworked through a fresh, modern lens.

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From a refined navy home shirt with premium detailing to a daring mint-green away look unlike anything France have worn before, these kits are already generating serious conversation ahead of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about France’s 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: France FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • France 2026 World Cup Home KitNike

    France Home Kit

    France stick to their roots for 2026, but with a premium twist.

    The home shirt arrives in a deep “Game Royal” blue, elevated by metallic copper accents on the crest and Nike swoosh. The colour choice isn’t random either, with the copper detailing acting as a nod to the original material of the Statue of Liberty before its oxidation.

    Design-wise, Nike have pushed things forward. The shirt features an all-over tonal pattern incorporating FFF-inspired graphics, giving it a more textured, fashion-forward feel than previous tournament kits. A modern polo collar, white at the front and fading into navy at the back, adds a classic edge, complete with subtle tricolour detailing.

    It’s a clean evolution of France’s traditional look, familiar at first glance, but packed with detail up close.

    Shop France kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop France kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

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  • France 2026 World Cup Away KitNike

    France Away Kit

    If the home kit plays it safe, the away shirt does the exact opposite.

    France have gone bold with a mint green base, a first in the nation’s history, paired with copper logos and detailing. The colourway directly references the oxidised surface of the Statue of Liberty, tying into the wider theme of Franco-American history.

    Branded internally as a “Liberté” concept, the kit celebrates the cultural connection between France and the United States, with the statue itself gifted by France in 1886.

    Finishing touches include tricolour accents on the sleeve cuffs and a copper-effect crest, helping balance a design that’s already one of the most distinctive of the entire 2026 World Cup cycle.

    Love it or hate it, it’s a statement.

    Shop France kits at NikeBuy now

    Shop France kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now

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