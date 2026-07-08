Trouble brewing in France camp? PSG star becoming increasingly frustrated at World Cup amid lack of minutes

While the French national team prepares for a massive quarter-final showdown against Morocco following a gritty 1-0 victory over Paraguay in Philadelphia, the focus has shifted from the pitch to the bench. Reports from Get French Football News indicate that PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is becoming "increasingly frustrated" with his lack of involvement in the tournament so far.

The 20-year-old was expected to play a significant role for the reigning world champions after a stellar domestic campaign, but he has been left out in the cold. Zaire-Emery is reportedly "struggling" to cope with the situation and feels a sense of "bewilderment" that he hasn't been selected following an exceptional campaign at club level. Despite France's success, the midfielder has yet to see a single minute of action across five matches.