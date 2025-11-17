France boss Didier Deschamps considering handing call-up to impressive Spurs youngster after fine start to season under Thomas Frank

Odobert’s debut season at Tottenham was turbulent but promising. After joining from Burnley in August 2024, a severe hamstring injury sidelined him for months, restricting him to 21 appearances. Still, he produced standout moments, most notably his Europa League brace against AZ, a decisive performance that helped Spurs overturn a deficit and eventually win the trophy in Bilbao.

This season marks a turning point. Injury-free and gaining rhythm, he has accumulated 679 minutes, scoring and assisting in recent matches. Coach Frank has stabilised Spurs' left wing by placing trust in Odobert, praising him for “stepping up” and delivering in key moments.

Odobert has embraced the tactical shifts under Frank, calling the system “top-notch” and highlighting the importance of patience and hard work. His mindset reflects maturity:

“If you look closely at our performances, we’ve been close even in the home losses. It’s about patience, hard work, and letting time take its course.”

The youngster recently earned the player of the match award for his performance against Manchester United helping the team clinch a 2-2 draw. Odobert’s ability to take on defenders, create opportunities, and remain effective under pressure showcased why he has become such a clutch player for manager Frank this season.