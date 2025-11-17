Getty Images Sport
France boss Didier Deschamps considering handing call-up to impressive Spurs youngster after fine start to season under Thomas Frank
Deschamps planning to call-up Spurs winger Wilson Odobert
A place in France’s senior squad is notoriously difficult to secure. Deschamps has always strive to have a balanced squad merging the team with new talent while maintaining loyalty to trusted figures like Randal Kolo Muani, Adrien Rabiot, and Lucas Hernandez, players he has selected consistently despite their patchy club form.
With Les Bleus already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, the competition only intensifies. According to L'Equipe, several players outside the current set-up believe they can force a late surge, but very few catch Deschamps’ attention. One who has is 20-year-old Odobert, now seen as an emerging contender thanks to his strong start to the season at Tottenham and sharp progression with France’s U21s.
- Getty Images Sport
Odobert's Spurs breakthrough: From injury setback to key performer
Odobert’s debut season at Tottenham was turbulent but promising. After joining from Burnley in August 2024, a severe hamstring injury sidelined him for months, restricting him to 21 appearances. Still, he produced standout moments, most notably his Europa League brace against AZ, a decisive performance that helped Spurs overturn a deficit and eventually win the trophy in Bilbao.
This season marks a turning point. Injury-free and gaining rhythm, he has accumulated 679 minutes, scoring and assisting in recent matches. Coach Frank has stabilised Spurs' left wing by placing trust in Odobert, praising him for “stepping up” and delivering in key moments.
Odobert has embraced the tactical shifts under Frank, calling the system “top-notch” and highlighting the importance of patience and hard work. His mindset reflects maturity:
“If you look closely at our performances, we’ve been close even in the home losses. It’s about patience, hard work, and letting time take its course.”
The youngster recently earned the player of the match award for his performance against Manchester United helping the team clinch a 2-2 draw. Odobert’s ability to take on defenders, create opportunities, and remain effective under pressure showcased why he has become such a clutch player for manager Frank this season.
Why Deschamps is looking into Odobert's profile
Deschamps’ interest in Odobert aligns with both timing and profile. France’s attacking department is increasingly competitive, with recent call-ups Maghnes Akliouche and Rayan Cherki showing how quickly the hierarchy can shift. Yet Odobert offers something distinct herald by his direct wing play, verticality, and calmness in high-pressure moments, traits Deschamps values.
His 15 U21 appearances with five goals show consistent development, and his Premier League adaptation displays resilience after adversity. Deschamps has always appreciated players who overcome setbacks, evolve, and stay mentally strong. Odobert fits that mould perfectly.
With France seeking renewed attacking depth ahead of the World Cup, Odobert’s rising form gives Deschamps a compelling reason to hand him his first senior call-up, potentially opening the door to World Cup 2026 if he continues his ascent.
- AFP
Odobert's time to shine for Les Blues
If Deschamps decides to include him, the timing could not be better for Odobert. He is fit, trusted by Frank, consistently performing, and mentally ready. A senior call-up now offers him exposure to elite international rhythm and a chance to impress before squad decisions tighten.
Tt is a strategic investment for Les Blues to include a winger who brings freshness, work ethic, and versatility. For Odobert, it is the opportunity he has been preparing for, to translate Premier League progress into international impact and position himself as a long-term attacking option for Les Bleus. If his upward trajectory continues, Odobert could become one of the surprise breakthrough names in Deschamps’ next squad.
Advertisement