Foxborough threatens to withhold World Cup 2026 license over $7.8M security dispute

According to ESPN, town leaders have set a March 17 deadline to resolve questions around security funding, warning that local taxpayers cannot be expected to front the cost before the license is granted.

With fewer than four months until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Foxborough Town Manager Paige Duncan told ESPN that while the town is committed to hosting the global tournament, it needs clarity on where the money will come from before moving forward.

“If nobody gives money, there's no World Cup in Foxborough,” Duncan said.