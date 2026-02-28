‘Lowest I’ve felt’ - Former Man Utd star Aarron Wan-Bissaka opens up on homesickness after joining Red Devils for £50m

The defender, who eventually opted to return to London by signing for West Ham in 2024, said his first few months at United was the toughest moment in his career.

"It was something I wasn’t used to at all,” he explained. "I’d always been comfortable at home in London, surrounded by familiar people and places, so for everything to change overnight was difficult to adapt to. Most days I’d just be at home alone, playing PlayStation until it was time to sleep. I struggled. It was probably the lowest I’d felt."

He also had difficulties understanding what Erik ten Hag wanted from him when he became United boss in 2022. He said: "It was difficult when Erik ten Hag arrived - as soon as he did, he told me I wasn’t in his plans. But when I tried to leave, he said he didn’t want me to go. I couldn't understand it. That was tough mentally, because it left me wondering what I was supposed to do next. I just kept my head down and told myself to keep training, keep improving, and play my game.

"Staying motivated was hard though, especially when you’re training without the clear goal of playing. But the people around me guided me in the right way and encouraged me to keep going. Eventually things turned around and started to improve. You could say I changed or developed tactically under him, because that was something he wanted."