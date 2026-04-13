Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to two new rape allegations

These legal developments come after Partey ended his five-year association with Arsenal. The player moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2020 in a deal worth approximately £45 million, but left the Premier League side last June to join La Liga outfit Villarreal. Despite the ongoing court case, the 32-year-old remains active in professional football, having played 26 times for the Yellow Submarine, and is expected to represent his country at the World Cup this summer.

He did not attend a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where his legal representative had indicated his intention to deny the charges formally pleaded on Monday.