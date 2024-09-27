Carl Jenkinson | EnglandGetty
Richard Mills

Former Arsenal and England star drops into League Two! Ex-Gunner joins Bromley and could make his debut this weekend

ArsenalBromleyEnglandPremier LeagueLeague TwoTransfers

Former Arsenal defender and England international Carl Jenkinson has joined League Two side Bromley.

  • Jenkinson played for Arsenal and West Ham
  • Defender earned one cap for England
  • Now signs for League Two Bromley
