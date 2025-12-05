Forgotten Man Utd man set for move away from Championship club as struggles continue following 14-month prison sentence

Williams has managed just five minutes of senior football since signing for the Tigers, when he was introduced briefly as a substitute during the club’s third Championship match of the season. What followed has been a stretch of prolonged exclusion. He made four appearances as an unused substitute, and in 11 matchdays, his name did not even feature in the squad list. For a player desperate to restart a career once brimming with promise, the stagnation has been a sad sight.

Despite the optimism surrounding his arrival, Jakirovic’s recent comments suggest Williams’ long-term prospects at the club are uncertain. Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, the Hull head coach confirmed that the left-back had felt discomfort in his calf and would undergo an MRI scan. He also revealed that the club had mapped out a six-week programme to help him build up match rhythm through Under-21 fixtures.

He said: "He felt yesterday his calf a little bit so he will go on MRI. We are waiting [for] news and also we made one plan for him, six weeks plan, that he has a rhythm of games. He played for the Under-21s and then together with the club now we will decide what we will do with him in January. [Whether] he will stay with us [or] he will fight for his place, so he will continue forward maybe, to change clubs, but we will see.

"This is also a question for all clubs. Right now, in those [academy] games he showed something but I don’t know if it’s enough for the Championship. This is something what maybe I need to decide we will do with him. Whether he will stay or he will change."

