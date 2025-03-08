Marcus Rashford, James Maddison and six forgotten England players who deserve a recall in Thomas Tuchel's first Three Lions squad

The German is set to name his inaugural squad for his first two games in charge and should consider giving these previous call-ups another shot

The wait is almost over. Five months after being appointed and more than two months after finally beginning work, Thomas Tuchel is set to name his first England squad for the Three Lions' opening World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. The coach has both been up and down the country watching live games and monitoring potential players from afar while working from home, to the chagrin of certain sections of the English media.

There has been a lot of attention on the players who are hoping for a first ever England call-up after impressive seasons, such as Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Arsenal full-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, but Tuchel will also be considering a number of players who have already proven themselves but for different reasons have faded from the international picture.

GOAL looks at six players who have played their way back into contention for a place in the England team and who will be eagerly checking their phones when Tuchel announces his squad...