Following in Lionel Messi's footsteps! Barcelona legend reveals Lamine Yamal will copy Argentine superstar by ditching No.19 shirt to take famed No.10 with Blaugrana L. Yamal L. Messi Barcelona LaLiga

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo expects Lamine Yamal to follow in Lionel Messi's footsteps and take the club's iconic number 10 shirt in future.