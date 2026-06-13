'Able to repay that' - Folarin Balogun rewards USMNT faith with dream World Cup debut as recruitment mission comes full circle

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In the moments after the U.S. Men's National Team's 4-1 win over Paraguay, Weston McKennie was asked about a dinner. It didn't come pregame. It wasn't even this year. No, the meal in question was eaten at the very beginning of this cycle, long before all of this really even got started.
The reason that particular dinner was asked about in that particular moment? Well, it was because that meal changed the course of USMNT history. That was the day that Folarin Balogun first broke bread with his USMNT teammates before, all these years later, breaking Paraguay's defenders with a performance unlike any the world had seen from an American striker.
"Sh*t, it was like four years later," McKennie said with a laugh when asked if that dinner was worth it. "It came at the right time. I'm so happy for him."
There was plenty of reason to be happy on Friday night. The U.S. torched Paraguay under the brightest of lights, scoring goal after goal to win their World Cup opener. With the way the U.S. played, it realistically could have been even more lopsided. From start to finish, the U.S. ran circles around their opponents, ultimately putting together the best team performance in the USMNT's World Cup history.
The man at the center of it all? Balogun - the clear Man of the Match and, perhaps, the Man of the Moment. Years ago, over dinner in Orlando, he and his future USMNT teammates talked about nights like this. They talked about what he could bring, what he could become and whether he might be the missing piece - the striker capable of turning a good team into a great one in time for a home World Cup.
On Friday, that moment arrived - and Balogun didn’t just meet it. He owned it. Years of anticipation had built toward this: every game, every training session and, yes, every team meal. In his first taste of the World Cup, after years spent imagining nights like this, Balogun made one thing abundantly clear: all of it had been worth it.
"I visualized my debut in the World Cup," he said, "Scoring, but the reality did surpass that with scoring two goals. The second goal was a fantastic goal as well. It was a very dreamy, dreamy night."
The road to that dreamy night didn’t quite begin with that meal in Orlando. It began hours earlier, with Balogun’s first impression: confident, funny and instantly at ease among a group of players who were already wondering what he might become for them.