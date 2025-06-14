Germany v France - UEFA Nations League 2025 Third Place MatchGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Florian Wirtz's eye-popping salary at Liverpool revealed ahead of £116 move as Germany star set to join Mohamed Salah and Vigil van Dijk as one of Reds' top earners

LiverpoolF. WirtzPremier LeagueM. SalahV. van Dijk

Florian Wirtz is set to become one of the top earners at Liverpool after his stunning £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • 22-year-old's base salary a whopping £195k-a-week
  • Bonuses could bump total pay packet to £13m per year
  • Wirtz will be third highest-paid star at Anfield
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱