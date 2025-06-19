Germany v France - UEFA Nations League 2025 Third Place MatchGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Florian Wirtz touches down in England! Bayer Leverkusen ace lands in Manchester as he prepares to undergo Liverpool medical ahead of £116m deal

F. WirtzLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Florian Wirtz has landed in England as he prepares to undergo his medical with Liverpool following the Reds' transfer agreement with Bayer Leverksuen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wirtz lands in England ahead of Liverpool move
  • Set to undergo Liverpool medical this Friday
  • Liverpool agreed a £116m deal with Bayer Leverkusen
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱