MLS Match Ball 2024USA Today Sports
Chris Burton

Flamengo issue statement GA Cup racism - after pulling out of third-place game at MLS-run youth tournament

Major League SoccerFlamengoPhiladelphia Union

Flamengo have issued a statement on alleged racism at the MLS-run GA Cup after withdrawing from their third-place game at the tournament.

  • Brazilian outfit withdrew from competition
  • New York Red Bulls had already done likewise
  • MLS to carry out an 'extensive review'

