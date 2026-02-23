Getty Images
'Let him pay' - Flamengo boss clarifies Vinicius Junior comments and condemns racism
Real Madrid game halted after racism allegation
Real Madrid's Champions League encounter with Benfica was halted for 10 minutes following an allegation of racism. FIFA's anti-racism protocol was activated and the game temporarily stopped following an altercation between Vinicius Jr and Prestianni. The Brazilian issued a statement after the match, accusing the Benfica star of using a racial slur and calling him a coward. Real Madrid team-mate Kylian Mbappe said he heard the racial abuse from Prestianni and called on him to be given a lifetime ban from the Champions League.
- AFP
Flamengo boss clarifies comments
Luis spoke about the incident after the game and has now sought to clarify his words, saying his initial comments were "misinterpreted."
He told reporters: "I would like to clarify my words, which were widely misinterpreted in the last press conference I held. At no time was my intention to minimise the [alleged] racist act, nor to disrespect the victim in this case, quite the contrary. Let me say it again: Flamengo and I stand with Vini.
"I repudiate racism, I condemn the act of racism, racism is a crime. As I've said before, if the player [Prestianni] did this, it's not up to me to judge him, but if he did, let him pay, let him pay severely.
"It's easy for me to come here and speak, it's easy to make 'no to racism' t-shirts, it's easy to wear an anti-racist bracelet. What's difficult is punishing. If he [Prestianni] did it, let him pay. Flamengo supports all of Vini's causes, always. I have immense affection and admiration for him, and I'm with him."
Prestianni banned for Madrid return
Real Madrid and Benfica are due to meet again on Wednesday for the second leg of their tie in the Spanish capital. However, Prestianni will not feature for the visitors after being provisionally banned by UEFA.
An official statement from UEFA reads: “Following the appointment of a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector (EDI) to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026, and upon request of the EDI with an interim report, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) related to a discriminatory behaviour.
“This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies. Further information about this matter will be made available in due course.”
Benfica have said they will appeal the decision but, as things stand, the winger will not be able to play in the match.
- Getty Images
Investigation to conclude
UEFA is yet to conclude the investigation into the allegations but Prestianni could face a lengthy 10-game ban if he is found guilty, according to The Guardian. Tougher sanctions have been called for, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) having said in a statement: "The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) expects FIFA to monitor the case and that UEFA will take all necessary measures to identify and punish those responsible for the racial abuse. The CBF also sent a formal request to UEFA for a thorough investigation into the acts committed against Vinícius Jr., taking into account the testimony of the victim and those present, in order to identify and punish those involved in the incident in an exemplary manner."
Advertisement