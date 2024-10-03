This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘First goal accomplished’ – Lionel Messi targets trophy double as Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami turn their attention to MLS Cup glory in 2024 L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF Columbus Crew Lionel Messi has another trophy, the 46th of his record-shattering career, but the Inter Miami star says that is only the “first goal accomplished”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Herons have posted best regular season record

Ready for playoff action & bid to land ultimate prize

Continue to make history with star-studded squad Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below