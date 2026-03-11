Fiorentina, Vanoli: "Fiorentina deserves more, but this is where we are now. Here's how Kean is doing."

Paolo Vanoli and Fabiano Parisi speak at a press conference on the eve of Fiorentina vs. Rakow, the first leg of the Conference League round of 16.
Cremonese“For us, it's a crucial match and we need to stay focused on that. We want to go as far as possible in this competition. We're facing a team that has done very well in the group stage, conceding only two goals in the Conference League and never losing. We must remember that this is a two-legged tie, and as always, it will be important to be intelligent and play a great game. We'll only think about the match in Cremona after tomorrow's game."
ROTATIONS“Winning is always important, but performance comes first: that's where results come from. We could have done more against Parma because we created a lot of chances without taking them. In any case, a win always gives us confidence and helps us grow.”
YOUNG PEOPLE“I have always said that I really appreciate young players and, when they have the opportunity, they should play. At the same time, a coach must also protect them. The Primavera players who will be with us tomorrow must be mentally prepared to take to the pitch: if necessary, I will have no problem playing them.”
TRAINING"Parisi will definitely play because he's fresh. In any case, everyone can start. Piccoli is a very important player in attack, as is Gudmundsson. Parisi embodies the right spirit for those who take to the pitch. When I make a decision, I always do so with the good of the team in mind."
WINNING THE CONFERENCE"In terms of performance, we've taken a few steps backwards at times, but more in terms of mental sharpness than physical fitness. Against Parma, for example, we didn't make the most of our chances in front of goal. If we're not sharp and determined enough in front of goal, that's another matter. Looking at the first and second legs against Parma, we had 25 shots in December. We need to find more balance: we know that the result against Parma was disappointing."
RAKOW"They play differently to Jagiellonia, but with the same level of aggression. They are very good at finding their striker and developing attacking play. We will need to be careful with our preventive covering, because they are good at exploiting space in open play. They are a team to be approached with great caution, and we will need to be able to break out of their initial pressure well."
KEAN"He is following a day-by-day recovery protocol, as I have already said, and we will continue to assess him on a daily basis. However, the goal remains to have him available for the Cremona match."
JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW"I think they're all doing well, although it's normal that they need time to adapt. Brescianini is offering us an important alternative, as is Fabbian. We hope to have Solomon back soon. My fear was to avoid injuries to the new arrivals, but unfortunately there has been a setback. Harrison is working well: he's now going through a 'breathing space' phase, which will help him get back to his best. In January, physical condition can have its ups and downs."
Gudmundsson“He needs to regain his best physical condition after his ankle injury. He continues to do important things, but he still lacks that final step to be truly decisive. We know – and he knows too – that he can be decisive in this final phase of the championship.”
Paris“Parisi sent a very important message: he earned my trust. I didn't just give it to him. Today, many young players think they won't get playing time if they don't play; he, on the other hand, told me he was ready to take the field in any role. He was interested in the team, not his position. Now we need everyone: this is the example to follow, and it's the spirit I want to see.”
CHRISTENSEN"We've made a change to the squad list due to Lezzerini's injury, but that doesn't mean we'll be able to make any more. Oliver is definitely an important option for tomorrow."
RANIERI AND MANDRAGORA
"I've always said that they are two key players. Ranieri in particular has demonstrated this on numerous occasions. At this moment in time, however, everyone is important: we need the contribution of every player."
Paris
"The atmosphere is quite calm. We are well aware of the situation we are going through and our fate in the league still depends on us. Tomorrow we will face a team that played in the Champions League and Europa League preliminaries, so it will be a difficult match. We are a close-knit group: in football there are positive and negative moments, but the key thing is to remain balanced."
How much is the change of role helping you to become a more complete player? "
First of all, I want to thank the manager for the faith he is showing in me. Regardless of my position on the pitch, what matters is serving the team. I have the qualities to play as a winger too, because I'm quick and I like to take on opponents one-on-one. It was the first time I played in that position against Udinese, and I think I did well. The important thing is to always be available for the team and the manager."
On his relationship with Vanoli: "
Trust is very important for a footballer. At the same time, when you take on responsibility, you have to be aware of what you're doing. I'm happy with the trust I'm receiving; with Pioli, on the other hand, I only played about 30 minutes. However, the decisions are always up to the manager: I can only work hard and make sure I'm ready."
How did you deal with the criticism after Como for simulation? "I
think that episode has been talked about too much and I don't want to go back to it. Off the pitch, everyone can have their say, but I prefer to stay focused on myself and the team."
In a difficult moment, are you also trying to bring your leadership to the group? "
Each of us has to take responsibility. I consider myself a silent leader: I don't talk much, I prefer to prove my worth on the pitch. In this period, we need to give something extra. It's not an easy phase, but we have to keep working to achieve safety."
How are you coping with the change in objectives compared to last season, also in relation to the fans? "
It's not easy to change an objective set at the beginning of the season. However, there are still ten games to go and we can't look too far ahead: we must only think about the next game, approaching each match as if it were a final. Tomorrow we will try to get through to the next round, then we will think about the match against Cremonese, which will be a direct confrontation."
What didn't work at the start of the season with Pioli? "
I can't say exactly what was missing. We picked up very few points in the first ten games, but it's difficult to pinpoint a specific reason. Sometimes a season starts badly and it's difficult to get back on track. We're going through a slightly better phase now. In a championship, there are always ups and downs, so it's important to stay balanced: don't get carried away when things are going well and don't get down when things are going badly. Football is very emotional, and we'll do everything we can to get out of this situation."