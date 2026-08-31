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Fiorentina secures the €18m Beto transfer from Everton after Joshua Zirkzee snub
Viola pivot to Beto after Zirkzee complications
Fiorentina have successfully negotiated a permanent transfer for Beto, with the deal worth a reported €18 million. According to Sky Sport Italia, the Portuguese forward, who previously impressed in Serie A during his stint with Udinese, is expected to arrive in Florence on Monday, to undergo his medical examinations and finalize personal terms. This move marks a significant shift in strategy for the club's hierarchy, led by technical director Fabio Paratici, following a late-night breakthrough in negotiations with the Premier League side.
The pursuit of the Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee was characterized by high levels of stress at the Viola Park training complex. While Fiorentina were prepared to commit significant resources to bring the Dutchman back to Italy, the player reportedly turned down the move despite the Italian club proposing a substantial loan package. Reports suggest Zirkzee is holding out for a potential move to Juventus, who have shown interest in the striker should they manage to offload Jonathan David before the deadline.
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Moise Kean departure to Como finalized
The arrival of Beto provides the necessary cover for Fiorentina to sanction the departure of Moise Kean. The Italian international is set to join Como in a deal that could reach €40 million in total. The structured agreement involves a fixed fee of €35 million plus an additional €5 million in performance-related bonuses. Kean’s move to the Lariani has been contingent on Fiorentina securing a replacement, and with the Beto deal now at the finish line, the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain forward has been given the green light to travel for his own medical tests.
Tactical fit and Beto's return to Italy
Beto returns to a league where he has already proven his goalscoring pedigree. During his time at Udinese between 2021 and 2023, the physical forward established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the division, earning a big-money move to Everton. However, his time at Goodison Park has been frustrating, with the striker struggling to secure a regular starting spot.
For Fiorentina, Beto offers a different profile to the more technical Zirkzee. While the Man Utd man is known for his link-up play and dropping deep to involve others, Beto provides a more traditional focal point who excels in transitions and aerial duels. This change in profile might necessitate some tactical adjustments from Fabio Grosso, but the club believes the Portuguese international is the right man to lead the line.
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Final hours of a frantic window
As the deadline approaches, Fiorentina remain one of the most active clubs in Serie A. Beyond the striker position, the club is also working on defensive reinforcements and potentially adding more creativity to the midfield. The pursuit of Wilfried Gnonto continues to be a priority, with the Leeds winger seen as the ideal partner for Beto and the recently acquired Alieu Njie. The saga surrounding Zirkzee may still have one final chapter to play out elsewhere, but for Fiorentina, the focus is now entirely on integrating their new signings.
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