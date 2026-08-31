Fiorentina secures the €18m Beto transfer from Everton after Joshua Zirkzee snub

Fiorentina have successfully negotiated a permanent transfer for Beto, with the deal worth a reported €18 million. According to Sky Sport Italia, the Portuguese forward, who previously impressed in Serie A during his stint with Udinese, is expected to arrive in Florence on Monday, to undergo his medical examinations and finalize personal terms. This move marks a significant shift in strategy for the club's hierarchy, led by technical director Fabio Paratici, following a late-night breakthrough in negotiations with the Premier League side.

The pursuit of the Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee was characterized by high levels of stress at the Viola Park training complex. While Fiorentina were prepared to commit significant resources to bring the Dutchman back to Italy, the player reportedly turned down the move despite the Italian club proposing a substantial loan package. Reports suggest Zirkzee is holding out for a potential move to Juventus, who have shown interest in the striker should they manage to offload Jonathan David before the deadline.