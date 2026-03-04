'I have to learn this!' - Filipe Luis reveals moment he was convinced Pep Guardiola 'cheated' as ex-Chelsea star opens up on 'biggest thrashing' at hands of Man City boss

Luís recalled the sheer dominance displayed by Guardiola's side during a high-stakes European match while the Brazilian was at Atletico Madrid. The tactical superiority was so overwhelming that the defender jokingly admitted to believing something untoward was happening on the pitch. It was this specific "thrashing" that served as a lightbulb moment for his own managerial aspirations.

Regarding that encounter, Luís stated: "The biggest thrashing I've been given in my career was Guardiola's Bayern. I was convinced he had cheated with the size of the pitch because everything felt so far away; we never reached the goal and it seemed like he had more players on the field. I said to myself: I have to learn this."