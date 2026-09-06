Xinhua
'I'll keep pushing' - Filipe Luis confirms Monaco plan for Cruz Azul star Erik Lira
Summer transfer collapsed late
Lira's proposed move to France fell through after Monaco failed to finalise Balogun's departure to Everton before the summer window closed. The Mexican international was on the verge of completing a switch to Europe to bolster Les Rouge et Blanc's midfield options. Despite missing out on the deal, the Principality outfit have firmly kept the midfielder at the top of their transfer shortlist.
- AFP
Boss confirms future interest
Luis openly reiterated his desire to land the defensive midfielder amid an impressive start to the Ligue 1 campaign, where the team took a maximum of nine points from their opening three matches. Asked whether he would make another attempt to sign the Cruz Azul standout, Luis told Fox: "Of course. I always want great players by my side. It couldn't happen, he couldn't come, but I'll keep pushing for him every transfer window that opens."
Tactician reveals high praise
The Brazilian tactician's admiration for Lira dates back to his managerial stint at Flamengo when facing Cruz Azul. Luis added: "For me, Lira is top, top, top, top, top. He has the level to play in Europe. In fact, if you watch the Flamengo-Cruz Azul match, I put a man-marker on him. I never, almost never do that."
- Getty Images Sport
Fresh January bid anticipated
Monaco are widely expected to table a fresh formal bid when the winter transfer window reopens to add depth to their midfield ranks. In the meantime, Lira remains an indispensable figure for Cruz Azul in Liga MX as he aims to maintain peak form ahead of a potential European move. Any switch to the Stade Louis II will hinge on squad movement and the clubs reaching an agreement over the transfer fee.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting