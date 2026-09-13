Tough luck, we're still top! Filipe rages at VAR robbery as Brunner stunner keeps Monaco on perch

AS Monaco extended their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign after battling back to secure a 1-1 draw against RC Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau. Trailing early in the second half through a Sadibou Sane own goal, les Rouge et Blanc showed immense resilience to level proceedings.

German forward Paris Brunner delivered the crucial moment on 73 minutes, unleashing a magnificent 25-metre strike into the top corner.

The hard-earned point returned Filipe Luis's side to the top of the table after four matches.